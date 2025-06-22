403
Massive Fire Devastates 60 Percent of Malaysia Oil Facility
(MENAFN) A devastating fire tore through an oil storage facility in southern Malaysia on Saturday, wiping out roughly 60% of the site and sending thick black smoke towering over 100 meters (328 feet) into the sky, according to a local news agency.
The incident occurred in Johor Bahru District, located in the state of Johor. The Johor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre stated that strong winds worsened the situation, carrying the flames into an unused section meant for waste oil storage.
"Preliminary estimates indicate about 60% destruction. Strong winds caused the fire to spread to a disused waste oil storage area," the agency confirmed in a statement cited by the news agency.
Witnesses and locals reported hearing multiple explosions, which triggered widespread panic in nearby neighborhoods.
Fifteen vehicles were reported damaged in the fire, but authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities had occurred.
Officials promptly issued evacuation orders for residents living in proximity to the facility.
"The cause has yet to be determined, but based on worker accounts, it is believed to have started in the recycling and oil storage areas. Nearby residents were ordered to evacuate as a precaution and will be allowed to return home once the area is confirmed safe," said Zone I deputy chief Senior Fire Superintendent II Rosfarawadi Ismani Ismail.
As of now, the origin of the blaze remains under investigation.
