Shelling Of Nikopol District: Six Police Officers Among Seven Victims
“On the morning of June 21, the occupiers directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in the Chervonohryhorivka community. As a result of the explosion, six law enforcement officers who were on duty on the highway near the impact site were injured,” the report said.
Law enforcement officials recalled that after 1 p.m., the Russian army carried out an artillery strike on Nikopol, resulting in a 63-year-old man sustaining shrapnel wounds.
Based on these facts, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).Read also: Six civilians injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk region today – prosecutor's office
As reported, seven men aged 21, 22, 27, 29, 37, 40, and 63 were injured in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling . All of them received the necessary medical assistance.
