Shelling Of Nikopol District: Six Police Officers Among Seven Victims

Shelling Of Nikopol District: Six Police Officers Among Seven Victims


2025-06-22 01:14:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On the morning of June 21, the occupiers directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in the Chervonohryhorivka community. As a result of the explosion, six law enforcement officers who were on duty on the highway near the impact site were injured,” the report said.

Law enforcement officials recalled that after 1 p.m., the Russian army carried out an artillery strike on Nikopol, resulting in a 63-year-old man sustaining shrapnel wounds.

Based on these facts, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Read also: Six civilians injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk region today – prosecutor's office

As reported, seven men aged 21, 22, 27, 29, 37, 40, and 63 were injured in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling . All of them received the necessary medical assistance.

