Shelling Of Nikopol District: Six Police Officers Among Seven Victims

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On the morning of June 21, the occupiers directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in the Chervonohryhorivka community. As a result of the explosion, six law enforcement officers who were on duty on the highway near the impact site were injured,” the report said.

Law enforcement officials recalled that after 1 p.m., the Russian army carried out an artillery strike on Nikopol, resulting in a 63-year-old man sustaining shrapnel wounds.

Based on these facts, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

As reported, seven men aged 21, 22, 27, 29, 37, 40, and 63 were injured in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling . All of them received the necessary medical assistance.