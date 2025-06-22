403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Air Defense Systems Possibly Hit In Mariupol City Council
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Mariupol City Council , citing the Center for the Study of Occupation, the blaze was recorded in an area where Russian forces had reportedly deployed air defense equipment. A photo shared by the council shows thick smoke rising from the site. Occupation-linked social media channels have not yet commented on the blaze. Read also: National Guard soldiers capture group of Russian invaders in Pokrovsk sector
As earlier reported, Russian troops continue to expand their military presence in Mariupol, with new bases appearing almost daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment