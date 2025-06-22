Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Air Defense Systems Possibly Hit In Mariupol City Council

2025-06-22 01:14:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Mariupol City Council , citing the Center for the Study of Occupation, the blaze was recorded in an area where Russian forces had reportedly deployed air defense equipment. A photo shared by the council shows thick smoke rising from the site. Occupation-linked social media channels have not yet commented on the blaze.

Read also: National Guard soldiers capture group of Russian invaders in Pokrovsk sector

As earlier reported, Russian troops continue to expand their military presence in Mariupol, with new bases appearing almost daily.

