War Update: 77 Clashes Recorded Along Front Lines Today, Fighting Ongoing In Seven Sectors

According to Ukrinform, this update was shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post detailing the situation as of 16:00 on Saturday, June 21.

Throughout the day, Russian forces launched artillery strikes on multiple settlements, including Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Yizdetske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Prohres, Chuykivka, Vysoke, Malushyne, Luhivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, and Mariine in the Sumy region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; and Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults. The enemy also conducted three airstrikes, deploying six guided aerial bombs, and fired 152 artillery rounds, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks near Kamianka and toward Krasne Pershne, while Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Komisarove.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Holubivka, with another engagement ongoing near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, 11 combat clashes were recorded near Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, and Karpivka. Four of these clashes are still underway.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops launched two assaults on Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six enemy attacks were recorded near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne. One combat engagement remains active.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces carried out seven assaults in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Yablunivka. Three combat engagements are still underway.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the most active, with 29 clashes of varying intensity reported over the past day. Fighting erupted near Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, and in the directions of Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and Oleksiivka. At least five battles are still in progress. Russian forces also launched air strikes targeting Razine, Novoekonomichne, and Sukhyi Yar.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops attempted four assaults near Myrne, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Two combat clashes remain ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka and Kamianske, while Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on Lobkove and Stepnohirsk.

No active offensive operations were recorded in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi sectors . However, an airstrike was reported on the village of Kozatske in the Kherson region.

As earlier reported, Russian forces are concentrating their offensive efforts in the Novopavlivka sector in an attempt to expand their advance.