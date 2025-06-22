War Update: 77 Clashes Recorded Along Front Lines Today, Fighting Ongoing In Seven Sectors
Throughout the day, Russian forces launched artillery strikes on multiple settlements, including Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Yizdetske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Prohres, Chuykivka, Vysoke, Malushyne, Luhivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, and Mariine in the Sumy region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region; and Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region.
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults. The enemy also conducted three airstrikes, deploying six guided aerial bombs, and fired 152 artillery rounds, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.Read also: Zelensky: 695,000 Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks near Kamianka and toward Krasne Pershne, while Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Komisarove.
In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Holubivka, with another engagement ongoing near Zahryzove.
In the Lyman sector, 11 combat clashes were recorded near Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, and Karpivka. Four of these clashes are still underway.
In the Siversk sector , Russian troops launched two assaults on Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, with one engagement still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, six enemy attacks were recorded near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne. One combat engagement remains active.Read also: Russians advance 200 meters in Sumy region, then pushed back 400 meters – Zelensky
In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces carried out seven assaults in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Yablunivka. Three combat engagements are still underway.
The Pokrovsk sector remains the most active, with 29 clashes of varying intensity reported over the past day. Fighting erupted near Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, and in the directions of Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and Oleksiivka. At least five battles are still in progress. Russian forces also launched air strikes targeting Razine, Novoekonomichne, and Sukhyi Yar.
In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops attempted four assaults near Myrne, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Two combat clashes remain ongoing.
In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka and Kamianske, while Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on Lobkove and Stepnohirsk.
No active offensive operations were recorded in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi sectors . However, an airstrike was reported on the village of Kozatske in the Kherson region.
As earlier reported, Russian forces are concentrating their offensive efforts in the Novopavlivka sector in an attempt to expand their advance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment