Seven Men Injured In Nikopol District From Enemy Shelling

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy's terror in the Nikopol region continues. The occupiers again attacked with drones and shelled the area with artillery. Seven men were injured - aged 21, 22, 27, 29, 37, 40, and 63. All of them received the necessary medical assistance,” Lukashuk wrote.

He noted that the Russians targeted the district center, Pokrovsk, Marganetsk, and Chervonohryhoriv communities.

As a result of the shelling , a fire broke out, damaging three private houses, a gas station, a car, a farm building, and infrastructure.

According to Lukashuk, according to updated information, four private homes, a farm building, a garage, 20 solar panels, and a power line were damaged in Nikopol as a result of the morning shelling.

In other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling, the head of the regional council stated and wished everyone a quiet night.

As reported, last night (from June 20 to 21, 2025), the enemy army attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery.