Zelensky: No Patriot Systems Damaged In Russian Air Strikes
The President dismissed the circulating claims, stating that what was“thrown somewhere in the media” was untrue.Read also: Kyiv attack death toll rises to 21, 134 wounde
As earlier reported, on June 6, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported that Russian propaganda attempted to justify a large-scale missile attack by alleging that an Iskander missile had destroyed a Patriot air defense system near Kyiv. Although the claim was accompanied by video footage, there has been no independent confirmation that such an incident occurred in or near the capital.
