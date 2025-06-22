Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: No Patriot Systems Damaged In Russian Air Strikes

2025-06-22 01:13:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) “None of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged as a result of these massive strikes,” Zelensky told journalists.

The President dismissed the circulating claims, stating that what was“thrown somewhere in the media” was untrue.

Read also: Kyiv attack death toll rises to 21, 134 wounde

As earlier reported, on June 6, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported that Russian propaganda attempted to justify a large-scale missile attack by alleging that an Iskander missile had destroyed a Patriot air defense system near Kyiv. Although the claim was accompanied by video footage, there has been no independent confirmation that such an incident occurred in or near the capital.

