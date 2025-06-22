Zelensky: No Patriot Systems Damaged In Russian Air Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) “None of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged as a result of these massive strikes,” Zelensky told journalists.

The President dismissed the circulating claims, stating that what was“thrown somewhere in the media” was untrue.

death toll rises to 21, 134 wounde

As earlier reported, on June 6, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported that Russian propaganda attempted to justify a large-scale missile attack by alleging that an Iskander missile had destroyed a Patriot air defense system near Kyiv. Although the claim was accompanied by video footage, there has been no independent confirmation that such an incident occurred in or near the capital.