Russia Forcibly Recruits Central Asian Migrants, Sends Them To Hottest Fronts DIU
Representatives of the Russian army mislead foreigners, in particular citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, with promises of quick earnings on short-term contracts.
“In reality, the chances of not only earning money but also surviving are minimal. Most of these 'volunteers' die,” the intelligence service said.
Recently, mercenaries were killed: Uzbek citizens Umarov Syrozhiddin Sabirdzhanovich, a private in the 164th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (military unit 11740), badge number AB-986480, born in Tashkent on March 19, 1984, and Kholbuvozoda Muhammad Faizullo, call sign“Basmach,” a private in the 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment (military unit 31135), badge AB-052894, born on January 28, 1984, signed a contract on February 25, 2025.
Mobilized migrants are formed into separate units, which are mainly used in the most dangerous areas of the front.Read also: Russians attempting to make up for losses by mobilizing Central Asian migrants in occupied territories
Even if they survive their service on the front lines, these combatants cannot return to normal life: in their countries of origin, they face criminal prosecution for participating in the armed forces of a foreign state, with the prospect of long-term imprisonment.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian officers are hiding en masse in rear units .
