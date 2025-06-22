403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 22 (KUNA) --
1925 -- Tunisian leader Abdulaziz Al-Thaalbi visited Kuwait where he was widely received by the people of the Gulf nation.
1962 -- The first issue of Al-Taleea weekly newspaper was published. The first Editor-in-Chief of the former weekly magazine was Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled.
1980 -- A committee to amend the constitution formed by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on February 10, approved amendment of the Second Article of the Constitution to be "The religion of the State is Islam, and the Islamic Sharia shall be a main source of legislation." The text used to be "The religion of the State is Islam, and the Islamic Sharia shall be a source of legislation." The 35-member Committee approved a proposal to increase parliament members from 50 to 60.
1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and Nursing at Kuwait University.
1983 -- Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) was established with a capital of KD 25 million. MTC had a task of purchasing, importing, installing, managing and maintaining mobile phones and pagers.
2003 -- Kuwait Government approved a Foreign Ministry letter to change the name of Umm Qasr area to Al-Behaith, the original historic name of the area. The name was changed to differentiate it from Umm Qasr area in Iraq.
2007 -- Al-Aan, the first e-newspaper in Kuwait and Gulf, was launched. The online publication, whose chief editor was Dr. Saad bin Tefla Al-Ajmi, reported local, Gulf, Arab and international news.
2010 -- Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan, a renowned Cardiologist, registered a new method to treat heart arteries.
2013 -- UNESCO's World Heritage List Committee approved a proposal to list antiquities in the State of Kuwait's Failaka Island in the preliminary world heritage list.
2013 -- State of Kuwait and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization signed a declaration of intent to open a permanent office in Kuwait.
2016 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill regarding allowances for Kuwaiti teachers at Ministries of Education and Awqaf.
2023 -- National carrier Kuwait Airways and Rolls-Royce signed maintenance agreement. (end)
gta
1925 -- Tunisian leader Abdulaziz Al-Thaalbi visited Kuwait where he was widely received by the people of the Gulf nation.
1962 -- The first issue of Al-Taleea weekly newspaper was published. The first Editor-in-Chief of the former weekly magazine was Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled.
1980 -- A committee to amend the constitution formed by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on February 10, approved amendment of the Second Article of the Constitution to be "The religion of the State is Islam, and the Islamic Sharia shall be a main source of legislation." The text used to be "The religion of the State is Islam, and the Islamic Sharia shall be a source of legislation." The 35-member Committee approved a proposal to increase parliament members from 50 to 60.
1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and Nursing at Kuwait University.
1983 -- Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) was established with a capital of KD 25 million. MTC had a task of purchasing, importing, installing, managing and maintaining mobile phones and pagers.
2003 -- Kuwait Government approved a Foreign Ministry letter to change the name of Umm Qasr area to Al-Behaith, the original historic name of the area. The name was changed to differentiate it from Umm Qasr area in Iraq.
2007 -- Al-Aan, the first e-newspaper in Kuwait and Gulf, was launched. The online publication, whose chief editor was Dr. Saad bin Tefla Al-Ajmi, reported local, Gulf, Arab and international news.
2010 -- Dr. Ibrahim Al-Rashdan, a renowned Cardiologist, registered a new method to treat heart arteries.
2013 -- UNESCO's World Heritage List Committee approved a proposal to list antiquities in the State of Kuwait's Failaka Island in the preliminary world heritage list.
2013 -- State of Kuwait and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization signed a declaration of intent to open a permanent office in Kuwait.
2016 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill regarding allowances for Kuwaiti teachers at Ministries of Education and Awqaf.
2023 -- National carrier Kuwait Airways and Rolls-Royce signed maintenance agreement. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment