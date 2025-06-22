Acclaimed Poet Rochelle Potkar Unveils Debut Novel 'The D'costa Family'.

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 21, 2025 10:47 am - A darkly comedic family saga of betrayal, greed, and redemption set to captivate readers worldwide.

GOA, INDIA - June 21, 2025 - The Clever Cocoon Publishers announces the release of 'The D'Costa Family', from prize-winning poet and author Rochelle Potkar. This black comedy family caper marks Potkar's entry into long-form fiction, following her works in poetry and short fiction.

The novel follows the scheming matriarch Rita D'Costa as she plots to reclaim her family's power and riches from her elder son, Don Pedro. As madcap schemes unfold, betrayals simmer, and long-buried secrets come to light, loyalties shift faster than a loaded gun. With old enemies rising from the shadows, Rita must confront the ultimate question: how far is she willing to go for vengeance?

"From the very first page, the story keeps you hooked, filled with dark humor, warmth, and an undeniable charm," says filmmaker Priyanka Tanwar. Literary consultant Namrata of Keemiya Creatives adds, "Rochelle masterfully crafts each character with such rich detail that they leap off the page, making their world impossible to resist." Filmmaker Jesal Shah describes it as "A darkly comedic family caper filled with gangsters, gold, and Goan grit, The D'Costa Family is a madcap saga of greed, deception, and one last shot at legacy."

Potkar, based in Mumbai, is the author of 'Four Degrees of Separation' (poetry), 'Paper Asylum' (haibun) - shortlisted for the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2020, 'Coins in Rivers' (poetry published by Hachette India), and 'Bombay Hangovers' (short fiction) that is soon to release in Hindi translated by Dr. Divya Joshi.

An alumna of Iowa's International Writing Program (2015) and a Charles Wallace Writer's fellow at the University of Stirling (2017), Potkar was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Literature from Sanskriti University, Mathura by the former President of India Mr. Ram Nath Kovind.

'The D'Costa Family' will be available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.

Potkar's upcoming works include a novel - 'The Fabric Goddesses' and another book of short fiction.

Clever Cocoon - A small press based in Goa, dedicated to bringing unique literary voices to readers worldwide.