Israel-Iran War: Moments When Trump Team Watched The Action Unfold As US Bombed Tehran's 3 Nuclear Sites
President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine. Senior intelligence and diplomatic officials, comprising Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chiefs of Staff Dan Scavino and James Blair, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, National Security Council official Andy Baker and White House General Counsel David Warrington also joined in supporting the team.
While confirming the attack by US, Iran insisted that its work will not be ceased, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said in a statement after Trump proclaimed the American attack on the facilities.
“The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped,” it said.Also Read | 'Future attacks will be greater': Trump's full speech after attack on Iran 'President Trump, I thank you'
"'Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. President Trump, I thank you. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
The US“has done what no other country on earth could do," PM Netanyahu mentioned. While lauding what he called a "bold decision" by Trump to bomb Iran's nuclear sites, he said,“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons.”Also Read | Israel-Iran Trade Fresh Blows as US Bombers Fly Over Pacific
After several days of deliberation and well ahead of his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump' s decision to support Israel's military campaign against Iran marks a significant escalation in the conflict.
Both Israel-Iran have been exchanging missiles and drones over the last week, leading to casualties. Israel had carried out strikes in a bid to thwart Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and devastated its military command structure, whereas Iranian ballistic missiles hit at different locations in the Tel Aviv area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment