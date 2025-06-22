'Sitaare Zameen Par' Day 2 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan Starrer Earns THIS

Aamir Khan's "Like Stars on Earth" is picking up speed at the box office. The film saw tremendous growth on its second day, crossing ₹30 crore in just two days. Here's the latest box office report

How much did Like Stars on Earth earn on Day 2?

Positive word-of-mouth is boosting "Sitaare Zameen Par." According to sacnilk, it earned around ₹19.72 crore on its second day.

What was the Day 2 growth for Like Stars on Earth?

Compared to Day 1, "Sitaare Zameen Par" saw about 84.29% growth. It earned around ₹10.7 crore domestically on its first day.

What are the total earnings for Like Stars on Earth?

The two-day net collection for "Sitaare Zameen Par" has reached ₹30.42 crore. With a budget of ₹80-90 crore, the film has recovered about a third in just two days.

What are the worldwide earnings for "Like Stars on Earth?"

On Day 1, "Sitaare Zameen Par" grossed around ₹20 crore worldwide. Day 2's figure is expected to be around ₹50 crore. Overseas, it grossed ₹7.15 crore on Day 1; Day 2 figures are pending. India's Day 1 gross was ₹12.85 crore.

Who's in "Like Stars on Earth?"

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, Deepa Raj Rana, and Tarana Raja. But the real stars are Aroush Dutta, Gopi Krishnan Verma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahni, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Sanvit Desai, Simran Mangdekar, and Ayush Bhanushali, whose performances are worth watching.