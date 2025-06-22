Salman Khan Mocks Aamir Khan For Multiple Marriages On Kapil Sharma Show Read On
Aamir Khan has been married twice, and both ended in divorce. Now, he's preparing to be a groom for the third time. Why does Aamir keep getting married, and how long will this continue? His close friend Salman Khan has revealed the secret
Salman Khan was a guest on the first episode of the new season of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.' During the show, he and Kapil Sharma had a funny conversation about Aamir Khan.
59-year-old Salman is often asked about his marriage, and it happened on Kapil's show too. He was asked why he isn't married when his friend Aamir is ready for his third marriage.
Salman jokingly replied that Aamir is known as Mr. Perfectionist, and he thinks Aamir hasn't found perfection in his marriages yet and is still searching for it.
Salman added that Aamir's search for perfection might end this time. He said, "This will be the last one. It seems he'll find perfection now." The audience couldn't stop laughing.
Aamir's first marriage was to Reena Dutta in 1986, which ended in divorce in 2002. They have two children, Junaid and Ira. He married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they divorced in 2021. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir is now dating Gowri Spratt, whom he introduced to the media at his 60th birthday in March.
