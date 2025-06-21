403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) Pakistan declared that it had proposed U.S. President Donald Trump as a candidate for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing what it referred to as his “decisive” diplomatic role in mitigating the recent confrontation between Pakistan and India, according to an official announcement released on Saturday.
Authorities in Islamabad claimed Trump’s involvement played a crucial part in calming hostilities and preventing a larger clash between the two nuclear-capable nations — a scenario that could have had devastating implications for millions within and beyond the region.
"At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation," the announcement continued, stating: "This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue."
Amid intense friction between the neighboring states last month — sparked by the April 22 assault in Indian-controlled Kashmir — Trump announced on May 10 that the United States had brokered a ceasefire, crediting U.S.-led negotiations and trade diplomacy for averting what could have become a nuclear standoff.
This statement followed Trump’s meeting with Pakistan’s top military official, Gen. Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday.
Pakistan also noted it "acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan."
Authorities in Islamabad claimed Trump’s involvement played a crucial part in calming hostilities and preventing a larger clash between the two nuclear-capable nations — a scenario that could have had devastating implications for millions within and beyond the region.
"At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation," the announcement continued, stating: "This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue."
Amid intense friction between the neighboring states last month — sparked by the April 22 assault in Indian-controlled Kashmir — Trump announced on May 10 that the United States had brokered a ceasefire, crediting U.S.-led negotiations and trade diplomacy for averting what could have become a nuclear standoff.
This statement followed Trump’s meeting with Pakistan’s top military official, Gen. Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday.
Pakistan also noted it "acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment