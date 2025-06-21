403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Intercept Iranian Drone
(MENAFN) The Israeli military stated on Saturday that its aerial units intercepted a remotely piloted aircraft (UAV) allegedly dispatched from Iran, after multiple alerts were issued in various northern regions of the nation.
As per a release from the Israeli defense forces, the aerial device activated warning systems between 8:46 and 8:52 a.m. (0546–0552 GMT) in the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and nearby locations.
The UAV was eliminated mid-air before it could strike its destination.
The announcement did not clarify if the UAV resulted in any destruction or casualties.
There has been no instant feedback or acknowledgment from Tehran concerning the allegation.
Tensions escalated on June 13, when Israeli air raids targeted several locations in Iran, including defense and atomic sites, leading Iranian forces to respond with counterattacks.
Israeli officials have reported that no fewer than 25 individuals have lost their lives and hundreds have sustained injuries due to Iranian projectile assaults.
Simultaneously, in Iran, media outlets report that 639 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries have occurred amid the Israeli offensive.
As per a release from the Israeli defense forces, the aerial device activated warning systems between 8:46 and 8:52 a.m. (0546–0552 GMT) in the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and nearby locations.
The UAV was eliminated mid-air before it could strike its destination.
The announcement did not clarify if the UAV resulted in any destruction or casualties.
There has been no instant feedback or acknowledgment from Tehran concerning the allegation.
Tensions escalated on June 13, when Israeli air raids targeted several locations in Iran, including defense and atomic sites, leading Iranian forces to respond with counterattacks.
Israeli officials have reported that no fewer than 25 individuals have lost their lives and hundreds have sustained injuries due to Iranian projectile assaults.
Simultaneously, in Iran, media outlets report that 639 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries have occurred amid the Israeli offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment