Israel Reports Elimination of Top Iranian Military Figure
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Saturday that the Israeli Air Force had eliminated Saeed Izadi, who led the Palestine Corps within Iran’s Quds Force, during an aerial strike on a residential unit in the heart of Qom, a central city in Iran.
Citing remarks featured by an Israeli newspaper, Katz asserted that Izadi played a pivotal role in "funding and arming" the Palestinian faction Hamas in the lead-up to the "Oct. 7, 2023 attacks."
Iranian officials have not yet issued any official acknowledgment or reply regarding the allegation.
This alleged targeted killing arises amid intensifying tensions between Iran and Israel, fueled by reciprocal attacks over recent days.
The violence erupted on June 13, when Israel executed air raids on multiple Iranian locations, including defense and nuclear infrastructure. This triggered retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran.
Israeli officials report that no fewer than 25 individuals have lost their lives and several hundred have sustained injuries due to Iranian projectile attacks.
Simultaneously, Iranian news outlets claim that 639 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries have occurred as a result of Israeli military actions.
