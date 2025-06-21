403
Putin Urges Recognition of Territorial Status
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that Moscow is not insisting on Ukraine’s "capitulation," but instead on acknowledgment of the "realities" shaped by current events on the ground.
“We are not seeking Ukraine’s capitulation. We are seeking recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground,” he emphasized during a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Putin also commented on the persistent unrest in the Middle East, asserting that the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel are not directly comparable to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.
When questioned about whether it was “normal” for verbal threats to be issued against Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Putin responded that he hoped such “arguments” would remain verbal and not intensify into more serious confrontations.
