403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Reconsiders Firing Fed Chair Powell
(MENAFN) Leader Donald Trump once more criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday, accusing him of damaging the American economy by declining to reduce interest rates.
In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump argued that lowering interest rates to a range between 1 percent and 2 percent could potentially save the United States as much as USD1 trillion annually.
Calling Powell "a dumb guy, and an obvious Trump Hater," Trump claimed President Joe Biden made a mistake by reappointing him.
"I don’t know why the Board doesn’t override this Total and Complete Moron! Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly!" he wrote.
The Federal Reserve left its key federal funds rate steady on Wednesday, maintaining it within the 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent target, as financial markets had expected.
Trump has persistently urged the Fed to reduce interest rates, pointing to similar actions by European central banks, and warned that hesitation could hinder the U.S. economy.
He called Powell "stupid" and said he is considering naming himself as Fed chair, reflecting his continued dissatisfaction with Powell’s performance.
In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump argued that lowering interest rates to a range between 1 percent and 2 percent could potentially save the United States as much as USD1 trillion annually.
Calling Powell "a dumb guy, and an obvious Trump Hater," Trump claimed President Joe Biden made a mistake by reappointing him.
"I don’t know why the Board doesn’t override this Total and Complete Moron! Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly!" he wrote.
The Federal Reserve left its key federal funds rate steady on Wednesday, maintaining it within the 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent target, as financial markets had expected.
Trump has persistently urged the Fed to reduce interest rates, pointing to similar actions by European central banks, and warned that hesitation could hinder the U.S. economy.
He called Powell "stupid" and said he is considering naming himself as Fed chair, reflecting his continued dissatisfaction with Powell’s performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment