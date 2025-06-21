Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Attacks Iran’s Isfahan Nuclear Site

2025-06-21 11:21:02
(MENAFN) Israel carried out a series of assaults early Saturday, striking several areas in Iran’s Isfahan province, including the city’s significant nuclear complex, as well as locations in Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Shahreza, and the wider Isfahan County, according to an Iranian news agency.

Akbar Salehi, the Deputy Governor of Isfahan, verified that the "nuclear site in Isfahan" was a key focus of the operation, which led to an immediate activation of Iran's "air defense systems," the report stated.

No fatalities have been declared, and officials reassured citizens that no "hazardous material leakage" occurred at the nuclear facility or in adjacent regions.

The confrontation began on June 13, when Israel initiated aerial bombardments on several Iranian locations, including military and atomic installations, leading Tehran to retaliate with counterstrikes.

Israeli officials have reported that "at least 25 people" were killed and many more wounded due to Iranian "missile attacks."

Simultaneously, Iranian media sources claim that 639 individuals have perished and over 1,300 sustained injuries from Israel’s offensive.

