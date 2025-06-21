403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Attacks Iran’s Isfahan Nuclear Site
(MENAFN) Israel carried out a series of assaults early Saturday, striking several areas in Iran’s Isfahan province, including the city’s significant nuclear complex, as well as locations in Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Shahreza, and the wider Isfahan County, according to an Iranian news agency.
Akbar Salehi, the Deputy Governor of Isfahan, verified that the "nuclear site in Isfahan" was a key focus of the operation, which led to an immediate activation of Iran's "air defense systems," the report stated.
No fatalities have been declared, and officials reassured citizens that no "hazardous material leakage" occurred at the nuclear facility or in adjacent regions.
The confrontation began on June 13, when Israel initiated aerial bombardments on several Iranian locations, including military and atomic installations, leading Tehran to retaliate with counterstrikes.
Israeli officials have reported that "at least 25 people" were killed and many more wounded due to Iranian "missile attacks."
Simultaneously, Iranian media sources claim that 639 individuals have perished and over 1,300 sustained injuries from Israel’s offensive.
Akbar Salehi, the Deputy Governor of Isfahan, verified that the "nuclear site in Isfahan" was a key focus of the operation, which led to an immediate activation of Iran's "air defense systems," the report stated.
No fatalities have been declared, and officials reassured citizens that no "hazardous material leakage" occurred at the nuclear facility or in adjacent regions.
The confrontation began on June 13, when Israel initiated aerial bombardments on several Iranian locations, including military and atomic installations, leading Tehran to retaliate with counterstrikes.
Israeli officials have reported that "at least 25 people" were killed and many more wounded due to Iranian "missile attacks."
Simultaneously, Iranian media sources claim that 639 individuals have perished and over 1,300 sustained injuries from Israel’s offensive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment