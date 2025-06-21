Why Founders Shouldn't Be The Ones Running The Sales Team-Especially In Wellness Businesses

Tom Jackobs provides fractional sales leadership so practitioners can focus on impact, not conversion calls.

- Tom JackobsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness founders are often visionaries-not closers. Tom Jackobs is challenging the belief that practitioners should lead sales, offering part-time sales management that aligns with values and boosts results.Burnout happens fast when heart-led founders try to coach, serve, market, and sell on their own.Jackobs helps relieve that burden by managing the sales process, supporting the team, and embedding HEART-based frameworks into the entire conversion funnel.His fractional model delivers consistent coaching, conversion tracking, and people-first sales systems designed for relationship-driven brands."Founders should lead the mission-not chase down every lead. That's what a sales leader is for." - Tom JackobsExplore how Tom's fractional sales management can transform your business at###About Tom Jackobs:Tom Jackobs helps values-based business owners scale ethically with proven sales systems. As a fractional sales leader, he brings clarity, confidence, and compassion to growing sales teams in the wellness and private-pay space.Media Contact:Tom JackobsEmail: ...Phone: 713-240-1529

