Russian Composer Elmira Terkulova Returns To The Scientology Information Center With Songs For Dreamers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On Saturday, June 28, 2025, beginning at 3:00pm, the community is invited to a concert by Russian pianist, vocalist and human rights advocate Elmira Terkulova. Ms. Terkulova will perform songs she composed about her life, freedom and human rights at the Scientology Information Center, 500 Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater. Ms. Terkulova debuted her compositions at this same Information Center in November 2016.
Ms. Terkulova said,“I am performing this concert for all those who are striving to achieve their dreams. As a child, I always wanted to be a pianist and studied piano for 15 years, but never had the confidence or ability to perform until I found Scientology in 2014. With Scientology I was able to fulfill my childhood dream and perform publicly.”
Ms. Terkulova also said, "It's important that people know that they don't have to listen to others' opinions of what they can or can't do. What's important is that they know they are free to choose what they want to do in life and believe in themselves."
The Scientology Information Center Manager, Pat Harney, added,“We are proud to showcase the works of artists like the amazing Ms. Terkulova because as L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology once said, 'A culture is only as great as its dreams and its dreams are dreamed by artists.'”
For more information on this concert and upcoming events, contact Ms. Harney at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at ...
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city's downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups. For more information about the Church of Scientology, go to or
