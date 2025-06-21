Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Labour Ministry Launches Heat Stress Awareness Campaign

Labour Ministry Launches Heat Stress Awareness Campaign


2025-06-21 10:27:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Occupational Safety and Health and in partnership with the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund and the Cybersecurity Agency, launched a field campaign in Asian Town to raise awareness among workers about the risks of heat stress and effective prevention measures.
This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure a safe working environment, educating workers on the dangers of direct sun exposure and high temperatures, and providing practical guidance to avoid heat-related health issues.
Specialists from the collaborating entities presented key summer workplace safety practices, emphasising avoidance of direct sun during peak hours, adherence to health and safety protocols, and recognition of early symptoms and first aid for heat stress.
The campaign included multilingual printed materials, visual aids, and on-site advice, encouraging hydration, regular breaks, use of appropriate protective equipment, and suitable clothing to reduce heat exposure contributing to a stronger safety culture across Qatar's workforce.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to ongoing awareness initiatives, in collaboration with public and private partners, to uphold occupational safety standards and protect worker health across the country.

MENAFN21062025000067011011ID1109705027

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search