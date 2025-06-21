403
Labour Ministry Launches Heat Stress Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Occupational Safety and Health and in partnership with the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund and the Cybersecurity Agency, launched a field campaign in Asian Town to raise awareness among workers about the risks of heat stress and effective prevention measures.
This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure a safe working environment, educating workers on the dangers of direct sun exposure and high temperatures, and providing practical guidance to avoid heat-related health issues.
Specialists from the collaborating entities presented key summer workplace safety practices, emphasising avoidance of direct sun during peak hours, adherence to health and safety protocols, and recognition of early symptoms and first aid for heat stress.
The campaign included multilingual printed materials, visual aids, and on-site advice, encouraging hydration, regular breaks, use of appropriate protective equipment, and suitable clothing to reduce heat exposure contributing to a stronger safety culture across Qatar's workforce.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to ongoing awareness initiatives, in collaboration with public and private partners, to uphold occupational safety standards and protect worker health across the country.
