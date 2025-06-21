The American Legion Statement On U.S. Military Activity In Iran
INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The American Legion is closely monitoring the situation following U.S. military strikes in Iran," said American Legion National Commander James LaCoursiere. "We are thankful that all American servicemembers involved have returned safely. The safety and security of our men and women in uniform-along with U.S. citizens at home and abroad-must remain a top priority as this situation evolves."
Media contact
Henry Howard
Deputy Director
Media & Communications
765.491.3545 (cell)
[email protected]
