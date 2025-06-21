Kerala Weather Update, June 22: Expect A Rainy And Humid Sunday
Kerala Weather, June 22: Thunderstorms and rain expected on Sunday. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 31°C across major cities.
Kerala Weather Update, June 22: Southwest monsoon continues in Kerala. Sunday will bring thunderstorms and rain. Residents across Kerala should be prepared for sudden weather changes, especially in coastal and midland areas. Let's look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 34°C
The day in Kochi will remain mostly cloudy with a high chance of thunderstorms in the surrounding areas. Thunderstorms may be brief but intense, so residents should remain cautious.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Light rain, followed by a few passing showers in the afternoon. It's a day best suited for light indoor activities.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 34°C
Kozhikode is in for a stormy day with cloudy skies and a couple of thunderstorms expected. Rainfall could occur during both the morning and afternoon hours.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Kollam will see widely scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with cloud cover dominating for the rest of the day. The humidity will remain high.
