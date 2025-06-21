Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Records 4Th Hottest June Night In 134 Years

2025-06-21 08:07:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The 21-day intense summer period locally known as 'Wahrat' began in Kashmir on Saturday, with the Valley witnessing extreme temperatures - in some cases surpassing those recorded in Jammu division.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a day temperature of 34.8°C, slightly lower than Friday's scorching 35.5°C. Yet, it remained hotter than Jammu, where the temperature settled at 33.0°C - an unusual occurrence during peak summer.

As per data shared by weather experts, Kokernag recorded its second-highest ever June temperature at 34.2°C. Independent weather forecaster Aadil Maqbool noted that this surpassed the previous second-highest mark of 33.8°C recorded on June 19, 2025, and June 29, 1999. The all-time record for June in Kokernag remains 34.9°C, registered on June 25, 2005.

At the same time, Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, sizzled at 35.0°C, making it the third-highest June temperature ever recorded there. Independent meteorologist Faizan Arif Keng pointed out that only in June 1988 did Qazigund witness higher readings - 35.3°C on June 27 and 35.7°C on June 26.

Pahalgam, Kupwara, and Gulmarg recorded 29.6°C, 34.5°C, and 25.7°C respectively.

Srinagar Breaks Temp Record For 2nd Straight Day

Night temperatures have also spiked alarmingly. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2°C, which is the fourth-highest night temperature in the last 134 years. According to Keng, this was the warmest night in the city since June 24, 1990, when 23.6°C was recorded. A similar minimum was noted on June 15, 2008. The highest-ever night temperature for June in Srinagar remains 24.6°C, recorded on June 29, 1978.

Meanwhile, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, said that generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thundershowers are expected across many parts of the region until Sunday.

He added that dry weather is likely to prevail on June 23 and 24, with only brief and isolated spells of rain. Between June 25 and 27, moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with the possibility of thunder and light storms.

An advisory issued by the MeT Department earlier had urged farmers to conclude field operations by June 20 in anticipation of changing weather patterns. The department warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu division on June 21 and 22, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.

MENAFN21062025000215011059ID1109704954

