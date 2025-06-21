Iran Says More Than 400 Killed Since Start Of Conflict With Israel 25 Israelis Killed

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 22 (NNN-IRNA) – Israeli attacks on Iran over the past nine days have killed over 400 Iranians and left 3,056 others wounded, Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Iranian Health Ministry's public relations, said yesterday. Meanwhile, in Israel 25 were killed.

“Among the injured, 2,220 have been treated and discharged from the Ministry of Health hospitals, while 232 received outpatient care at the scene of the attacks,” Kermanpour said.

According to the health official, the majority of the casualties have been civilians, with 54 women and children among those killed in the Israeli strikes.

As the conflict continues, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that, one of its rescue helicopters was damaged, as a result of a“treacherous Israeli attack.”

Israel launched a series of large-scale airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, on June 13, killing several top commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran retaliated overnight with missile and drone strikes on the Israeli regime.– NNN-IRNA