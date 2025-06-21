Russia Begins Clinical Trials For New Cancer Vaccine Enteromix

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, June 21 (Petra) Russia's National Medical Research Radiological Centre (NMRRC), affiliated with the Ministry of Health, has officially launched the first phase of clinical trials for a new anti-cancer vaccine called EnteroMix, the center announced on Saturday.Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, NMRRC's Director General Andrey Kaprin stated, "We have already begun the first open-label, single-center phase of clinical testing for this vaccine, which has demonstrated very low toxicity levels."Kaprin explained that EnteroMix is based on four non-pathogenic viruses capable of destroying malignant tumors while simultaneously activating the patient's anti-tumor immune response. "The vaccine's effects range from slowing tumor growth to complete destruction of the cancer," he added.