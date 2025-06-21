403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Begins Clinical Trials For New Cancer Vaccine Enteromix
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, June 21 (Petra) Russia's National Medical Research Radiological Centre (NMRRC), affiliated with the Ministry of Health, has officially launched the first phase of clinical trials for a new anti-cancer vaccine called EnteroMix, the center announced on Saturday.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, NMRRC's Director General Andrey Kaprin stated, "We have already begun the first open-label, single-center phase of clinical testing for this vaccine, which has demonstrated very low toxicity levels."
Kaprin explained that EnteroMix is based on four non-pathogenic viruses capable of destroying malignant tumors while simultaneously activating the patient's anti-tumor immune response. "The vaccine's effects range from slowing tumor growth to complete destruction of the cancer," he added.
Moscow, June 21 (Petra) Russia's National Medical Research Radiological Centre (NMRRC), affiliated with the Ministry of Health, has officially launched the first phase of clinical trials for a new anti-cancer vaccine called EnteroMix, the center announced on Saturday.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, NMRRC's Director General Andrey Kaprin stated, "We have already begun the first open-label, single-center phase of clinical testing for this vaccine, which has demonstrated very low toxicity levels."
Kaprin explained that EnteroMix is based on four non-pathogenic viruses capable of destroying malignant tumors while simultaneously activating the patient's anti-tumor immune response. "The vaccine's effects range from slowing tumor growth to complete destruction of the cancer," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment