FM Leads Kuwait Delegation At OIC's Emergency Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Saturday led his country's delegation partaking in the emergency ministerial meeting of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) member states.
The meeting was held in Istanbul upon the request of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 51st session of the OIC foreign ministers to look into the Israeli occupation attacks on the Islamic Republic and relevant impacts on the region and international peace and security. (pickup previous)
