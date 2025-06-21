Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Launches Fresh Attacks On Iran Weapon Facilities


2025-06-21 07:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation military said on Saturday evening that its warplanes have launched airstrikes on drone and weapon stores and depots in Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran.
Israeli occupation airstrikes targeted an Iranian naval base in Bandar Abbas, according to Israeli occupation media reports.
They claimed that the attack targeted an intelligence ship of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Air Force. (pickup previous)
