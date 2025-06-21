403
Two Kuwaitis Come 1St, 3Rd In Gulf Shooting Championship In Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti shooters Hussein Al-Ajmi and Issa Al-Kandari won first and third places respectively in the Third Gulf Youth Traditional Bow and Arrow Shooting Championship, held in Doha.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Ajmi said he was so pleased to have snatched the first place in the traditional bow competition in this Gulf sports event, which reflects the authentic values of the Gulf society.
He underlined the significance of such Gulf sports tournaments as promoting competitiveness and achievement and gaining the required experience for various forthcoming championships, while thanking Qatar for hosting this event. (end)
