Egypt Pres. Restates Opposition To Israeli Occupation Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 21 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Saturday reiterated his country's absolute rejection of the ongoing Israeli occupation escalation against Iran due to relevant threats to Middle East security and stability.
The Egyptian president made the remarks in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
During the phone conversation, Al-Sisi said this Israeli occupation escalation comes at a very critical time when the region is already embroiled in various and aggravating crises, according to the spokesman.
The Egyptian president underlined that Cairo attaches much significance to an immediate ceasefire, paving the way for resumed negotiations with a view to finding a sustainable solution to this crisis.
He stressed that it is essential to seek hard to de-escalate and stave off conflict spillover into the region, echoing that there are no military solutions to this problem.
For his part, the Iranian president commended Egypt's wise stances aiming at bringing stability back to the Middle East region and preventing further bloodshed.
He pointed out that Tehran and Cairo share the views that a just, comprehensive and final solution should be found to the Palestinian cause. (end)
