Iran Arrests German National, Accuses Him Of 'Espionage' In Nuclear And Military Facility Areas
The German national was arrested in the Markazi Province, according to reports, with officials alleging he had "dozens of instances of espionage and/or sabotage".
According to a BBC report, the accused had entered the country disguised as a tourist, but has been spotted frequently filming sensitive areas across the country, some of which even include military and nuclear facilities in Iran.
This marks an increase in the number of arrests made in the country, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. A BBC report on this reads, "An unspecified number of people in several provinces, including Markazi, Isfahan and Tehran, have been detained on related charges since Israel's attacks on Iran started."Iranian President says: 'Will not end nuclear program'
In another major development around the Israel-Iran conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has claimed that his country will not stop its nuclear activity nor give up its right to pursue a civilian nuclear programme.
In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian is reported to have stated that Iran was ready to provide guarantees to build confidence in its nuclear activities, but its nuclear programme could not be taken away by threats or war, in a dig possibly aimed at US President Donald Trump, who has served the Middle East nation two weeks of time to decide on its nuclear programmes.Also Read | Trump Envoy's Belarus Visit Is Followed by Prisoner Release
This statement, according to the country's official IRNA news agency, comes amid the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, while the United States is still mulling whether it should strike Iran.
Pezeshkian has also warned Macron that his country's response to Israeli attacks would only turn "more devastating", according to the IRNA report.
