Jekson Vision Emphasizes Serialization As A Key Strategy To Combat Counterfeit Products

Jekson Vision highlights the increasing importance of serialization in enhancing supply chain transparency and combating counterfeiting in regulated industries.

- Rishal Shah, Managing Director of Jekson VisionINDIA, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Counterfeit products have become a growing challenge across industries-especially pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and high-value brands.These illicit items not only harm brand integrity but also pose serious risks to consumer health and safety.Serialization has emerged as the most powerful solution to combat counterfeiting, enabling product authentication and supply chain transparency from production to consumption.Jekson Vision stands firmly against the growing threat of counterfeiting, with our commitment aligning with recent reports that highlight a surge in counterfeit incidents-underscoring the urgent need for advanced, intelligent anti-counterfeiting solutions.A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1 in 10 medical products in low- and middle-income countries is either substandard or falsified.This alarming trend threatens patient safety and undermines public trust in legitimate pharmaceutical products.In India, the concern over counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs has gained urgency. Just recently, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged 63 batches of commonly used medicines from manufacturers across the country for failing quality tests.While counterfeit and substandard drugs have existed in the market for years, their share is now estimated to exceed 10% of total medicines in circulation.⦿ Why Serialization?Serialization is the process of assigning a unique identifier to each product unit, allowing for traceability at every stage of the supply chain.This unique code-often in the form of a barcode or data matrix-integrated with digital tracking solutions, helps manufacturers, regulators, and consumers verify product authenticity in real-time.According to industry reports, the global serialization and traceability market is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.This growth is driven by increasing regulatory mandates and rising concerns over counterfeit products.⦿ Beyond Serialization: Aggregation and the Parent-Child RelationshipTo enhance visibility and efficiency further, serialization is coupled with aggregation-a hierarchical structure that links smaller product units (child) to their larger packaging groups (parent).This parent-child relationship enables seamless traceability at all packaging levels, improving logistics, recall accuracy, and compliance.Studies show that companies using serialization and aggregation together are able to reduce recall time by up to 60% and improve inventory accuracy by more than 40%.⦿ Regulatory Authorities: A Key Stakeholder in SerializationGovernments and regulatory agencies have made serialization mandatory through global regulations such as the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD).These frameworks ensure the safe and legal movement of pharmaceuticals and are essential for protecting public health.Globally, more than 75 countries have adopted some form of serialization regulation, underlining its importance in pharmaceutical security.⦿ Supply Chain Visibility from Manufacturer to ConsumerSerialization enables complete supply chain transparency. Every stakeholder-manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and consumers-can verify a product's journey through a simple scan.Mobile authentication empowers consumers to confirm authenticity while helping manufacturers detect and prevent counterfeit activity in real time.Gartner reports indicate that companies achieving end-to-end supply chain visibility see up to a 20% improvement in overall supply chain efficiency.⦿ The Role of Serialization in Operational Efficiency and Compliance:‣ End-to-End Supply Chain Transparency – Enables real-time product tracking, reducing counterfeit risks.‣ Faster Product Recalls – Targeted recalls mitigate risk and protect consumer safety.‣ Brand Protection – Safeguards intellectual property and strengthens customer trust.‣ Regulatory Compliance – Helps companies meet international anti-counterfeiting regulations and avoid legal liabilities.⦿ Jekson Vision's CommitmentJekson Vision is a global leader in serialization and track-and-trace technology.Our cutting-edge solutions ensure product authenticity while enabling businesses to meet global regulatory compliance efficiently.With advanced vision inspection systems and customizable traceability software, we empower brands to protect their consumers and stay ahead of counterfeit threats.⦿ About Jekson VisionJekson Vision is a global leader in Traceability Solutions , specializing in End-to-End Traceability, Vision Inspection, and IoT-based solutions for Smart Factories.With over two decades of experience, we have been at the forefront in ensuring compliance, security, and efficiency across multiple industries-including Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Ammunition, and Firearms.Jekson Vision operates globally, with offices, manufacturing units, and development centres in India, US, Malta, and Italy.‣ Media Contact: Ritesh Indulkar, Head – Marketing, Jekson Vision

Ritesh Indulkar

Jekson Vision

+91 63525 29570

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.