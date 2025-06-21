Foothill Gold Line Dedicates Four New Metro A Line Stations From Glendora To Pomona

Hundreds of community members, elected officials, higher education and transportation officials celebrated the new stations across four ceremonies in June 2025

MONROVIA, Calif., June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) held a series of station dedication ceremonies in the corridor cities along the 9-mile, four-station Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Glendora to Pomona. Attendance was diverse and large across the four ceremonies, with hundreds of community members, elected officials at all levels of government, transportation officials and higher education officials joining the Construction Authority to celebrate each of the new Metro A Line stations. The $1.5 billion project began major construction in July 2020 and reached substantial completion on time and on budget on January 3, 2025, and is extending the Metro A Line to the cities of Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona. The project has since been turned over to Metro, with the agency currently carrying out final preparations to ready the extension for passenger service. Metro has not yet announced a start date for passenger service, but it is anticipated for later this summer.

"Today, we celebrate more than just four new stations; we're witnessing a true game-changer for the San Gabriel Valley. This summer, when Metro A Line trains begin service, it won't just be about getting from A to B," stated Foothill Gold Line Board Chair and Claremont City Council Member, Ed Reece. "It will be about unlocking unprecedented access to jobs, education, and entertainment, transforming how our communities thrive and connecting millions across the greater Los Angeles region like never before for generations to come."

The four historic ceremonies were each attended by hundreds of community members, elected officials at all levels of government, the Foothill Gold Line Board of Directors, members of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) Board of Directors, transportation officials – including Foothill Gold Line CEO Habib F. Balian and senior Metro leadership – and San Gabriel Valley stakeholders. The notable list of speakers included U.S. Representatives Gil Cisneros and Norma Torres; California State Senator Susan Rubio; California State Assembly Member John Harabedian; Metro Board Members and Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger; Metro Board Member, Foothill Gold Line Board Member and Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval; Metro Board Member and Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian; Foothill Gold Line Board Chair and Claremont Council Member Ed Reece; Foothill Gold Line Board Vice Chair and Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson; and SGVCOG President, Foothill Gold Line Board Member and La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn. Past and present Foothill Gold Line board members, as well as mayors and council members from throughout the Foothill corridor, also attended. 790 KABC radio host Frank Mottek served as the Master of Ceremonies for the dedications in Glendora, San Dimas and Pomona; Chair Reece was the Master of Ceremonies in La Verne.

"Completing these four new stations and the overall 9-mile project from Glendora to Pomona on time and on budget would not have been possible without the support, partnership and dedication of our corridor cities, elected officials and staff," stated Foothill Gold Line CEO, Habib F. Balian. "The Construction Authority is tremendously grateful to have had these corridor cities by our side, as we navigated the project's construction through the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, record heat waves, and torrential rainstorms."

Each of the four new stations features a center platform with light rail tracks on both sides for eastbound and westbound trains; multi-modal parking facility with EV charging and amenities for riders arriving by bus, bike, walking or drop-off; tens of thousands of square feet of landscaping, including hundreds of native and drought-tolerant shrubs and trees adorning the walkways and station areas; and unique station artwork designed by a city-selected station artist/artist team that incorporate each city's history, culture and landscape.

The four new stations will provide connections to important regional destinations like the Fairplex (recently announced as the venue to host cricket for the 2028 Olympic Games, and home to the annual LA County Fair), colleges and universities, historic downtowns, museums, regional parks and open space areas, and much more. In addition, the extension will provide a direct link between the Metro A Line and Metrolink San Bernardino Line in Pomona, allowing riders from each system to easily transfer – creating endless possibilities for connections throughout the region.

The Foothill Gold Line was the first Measure M-funded light rail project to break ground and is named one of Metro's 28 priority projects to be completed before the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. It is funded by Los Angeles County's Measure M, along with residual funds from Measure R not used to complete the Pasadena to Azusa segment; as well as State of California greenhouse gas reduction funds.

Media kit with photos from each ceremony, project maps, station photos and station fact sheets is available at .

About the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority – The Construction Authority is an independent transportation planning and construction agency created in 1998 by the California State Legislature to plan, design and build the Metro Gold Line light rail system from Union Station to Montclair (now part of the Metro A Line system). Over the last 25 years, the agency has successfully completed more than 34 miles of light rail and 23 stations over three construction segments - Union Station to Pasadena in 2003, Pasadena to Azusa segment in 2015, and Glendora to Pomona in 2025 - all on time and on budget. The agency is preparing the final 3.3-mile, two-station project segment from Pomona to Montclair for construction, which will include stations in the cities of Claremont and Montclair.

SOURCE Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

