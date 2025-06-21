New Fashion Boutique In Indianapolis

Logo for Feelin' Fine, a fashion boutique in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The LEL Foundation opened Feelin' Fine on June 13th, 2025. A contemporary fashion boutique in downtown Indianapolis at 884 Mass Ave, near the Bottleworks complex, Feelin' Fine will source unique brands that can't be found anywhere else in Indianapolis and will be offered at varying price points to be accessible to all. Sales associates will be individuals with disabilities, and all net profits will go to the LEL Foundation to fund other innovative programs focused on those with disabilities.Shoppers will enjoy finding unique pieces for their wardrobe, while buying with a purpose. Carefully curated global brands featuring clothing, accessories and jewelry for men and women will be offered. Feelin' Fine is the latest creation from LEL Foundation which focuses on employing people with disabilities to build job skills and career paths. Carrie Tackett, Executive Director at LEL Foundation says,“While there are many great boutiques in Indy, one thing that will set us apart is that we will employ staff with disabilities that have an interest in fashion and gaining retail experience with the hope of increasing their employment opportunities.”Many people with disabilities seek purposeful employment and connection in their community but continue to be an untapped resource for employers. Not only are individuals with disabilities employed in value-driven roles at Feelin' Fine, but they are also developing skills for a wider career path if desired. The LEL Foundation and Feelin' Fine are available to mentor other employers and offer resources to support the inclusion of meaningful employment opportunities for those with disabilities. Carrie Tackett shares,“Those in the disabilities community are often isolated and don't have opportunities to feel integrated and valued in their communities. By empowering them with job training and a chance to interact with the public, we raise awareness while normalizing their differences.”Stop by Feelin' Fine to pick something up for yourself or find that perfect gift that definitely will not be seen anywhere else in Indy!The LEL Foundation was created in 2022 with the intention of expanding the work of LEL Home Services beyond those individuals it currently serves. The Foundation's goals are based on the principles of Social Role Valorization, using it to create initiatives that give those with disabilities greater opportunities to live“the good life” such as through employment, building community or educating.Contact InformationCarrie TackettExecutive DirectorLEL Foundation317-699-3823...Instagram: @FeelinFineShopLEL Foundation seeks to create and support a world where individuals with disabilities are included in all aspects of life without explanation, including equitable access to the pursuit of a good life for individuals and their families. Feelin' Fine is a LEL Foundation initiative that provides job training, employment and integration into the greater Indianapolis Community to achieve the good life.

