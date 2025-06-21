Mayor Wu Declares Heat Emergency June 22 Through June 24 Opens BCYF Cooling Centers To All Residents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mayor Michelle Wu today issued a heat emergency for the City of Boston beginning tomorrow, Sunday, June 22 through Tuesday, June 24 due to the upcoming weather forecasts.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 90's with 'feels like' temperatures of up to 100 degrees. The City of Boston heat emergency threshold is 2 days or more of 95 degrees heat index, sustained for 2 or more hours per day.

“With this heat emergency coming as we kick off the summer season, we ask our community members to please take care and prepare accordingly for the extreme heat,” said Mayor Michelle Wu .“City staff are working to ensure that all residents can have a safe and enjoyable summer. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from working outside and regularly check in on neighbors, friends, and family.”

“Extreme heat can pose significant health risks to individuals,” said Chief Adrian Jordan, Chief of Emergency Preparedness. “It is important that we all take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and look out for our neighbors.”

The City of Boston is taking critical immediate action to provide heat relief, including short-term, actionable steps toward relief during heat waves. The City of Boston has been engaging in a variety of projects to support extreme heat mitigation and improved health for residents. Anyone, regardless of their medical conditions, can feel the impacts of extreme heat. During a heat wave, Boston Emergency Medical Services typically experience an 10-15% increase in calls to 9-1-1 for people of all ages.

Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Several city pools are also available for swimming. Find splash pad locations, and pool locations and operating hours at Boston/splash . Learn more about how to create a membership and register for a swim session at Boston/BCYF-registration . Select Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers are open as Cooling Centers. On Sunday, a list of available centers can be found at Boston/Heat . All centers will be available Monday and Tuesday during their normal operating hours.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat. Patrons are always welcome to participate in BPL's summer programming for kids , teens , and adults .

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston/heat and by following @CityofBoston on X. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City's emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email, or text. Sign up online here . Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.



Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found here .

If you can't avoid being outside, it's critical to take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly - even if you're not thirsty - and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer's specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they're wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities. Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.



If you notice individuals who seem unable to move or disoriented, or families living in vehicles, please ask them if they need help and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St (men's shelter) and 794 Massachusetts Ave (women's shelter). These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty will be called at temperatures of 90 degrees or above, so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat.

The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat. Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing water on outreach routes.

Shoes should be worn outdoors, including playgrounds and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even on splash pads and spray decks.



No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home. Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

The City of Boston's work is guided by the Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston framework to prepare for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston. Visit boston/heat regularly to learn more about the latest strategies for staying cool and to access the most up-to-date resources available. Each individual, family, and community's plan may look different: from accessing one of Boston's public pools or parks, or requesting a pop-up cooling kit for use at an outdoor event. You can read more about the strategies to stay cool this summer in the Summer Cooling Guide . In all extreme heat situations, please look out for your community, specifically heat-sensitive residents like elders, children, or unhoused people.

