Who Was Zunilda Hoyos Mendez? Colombian 'She Hulk' Beaten To Death With Hammer, Husband Also Found Dead
The couple was found dead in their rental home in Malaga , where they had been staying for nearly a month, according to NY Post. Prior to this incident, Mendez, who also goes by the name Amy, had told her relatives and friends that she was being abused by her husband Gelling, and the couple were planning on a divorce following their trip.
“She was being abused and wanted a divorce,” the victim's family told Spanish newspaper Sur. According to the Spanish newspaper, the police investigation so far hassuggested that her death is being ruled as a 'gender-based violence'.' For starters, Jarred allegedly killed her by blows with the hammers, and then took his own life through“self-inflicted” stabs on his body.
The investigation in this otherwise sensational murder case is still underway, with the victim's family claiming that Zunilda has complained on a frequent basis about Jarred's aggressive behavior, which resulted in her seeking divorce after four years of marriage.
"We were so surprised that we hadn't heard from her since Saturday. For my aunt, it was her last trip with him, a farewell. She had taken the decision to divorce him, because of his aggressive behaviour." Zunilda's niece, Yuleydis,was quoted as telling Sur.
According to reports, during their stay in Fuengirola, the couple rented a flat in the El Higuerón neighbourhood, where Zunilda became a sensation at the local gym because of her physique. When she suddenly stopped coming there, the other gym users also took notice of the same.Also Read | Meghalaya murder case mystery solved: Who was Sanjay Verma? Revealed
When Yuleydis and her other family members stopped receiving any updates about Zunilda, they immediately started seeking help through social media and WhatsApp groups, after which the incidents began unfolding.
