Houthis Warn Trump Administration Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Threaten To Resume Attacks On US Vessels In Red Sea If...

MENAFN - Live Mint) If Donald Trump joins forces with Israel's military in the conflict against Iran, Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened to attack US vessels and warships in the Red Sea.

Iran-backed rebels threaten US

According to a latest AP report, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, have issued a recorded statement of Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree, which suggests that the rebel forces wiuld attack the United States' military resources in the Red Sea, if the US decides to join forces with Israel in the ongoing conflict against Iran.

“In the event of the American involvement in the attack and aggression against Iran with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea,” Saree said, according to a report by AP.

This comes amid the US' deliberation on whether it should enter the conflict between Israel and Iran. While Donald Trump has given Iran two weeks to reach a deal around its nuclear programmes and inform Washington, it is yet to be seen how Khamenei's administration responds.

Iran has already informed that its nuclear projects are not for developing weapons, but US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, in a recent statement, has claimed that Iran currently possesses the resources to develop a nuclear weapon in a matter of weeks.

Trump has also informed that the US's patience is running thin, and reports suggest that the White House is currently contemplating its participation in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, both sides, Israel and Iran, have already seen multiple losses of lives, and massive destruction to establishments. The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is reportedly said to be sheltering in a bunker, and has reportedly named three senior Iranian officers as his successors in the event of his sudden death amid the ongoing conflict.