Can Tech Rescue Kashmir's Struggling Tourism Sector?

By Khalid Mustafa

Pahalgam was supposed to be peaceful with its lush meadows, wooden cottages, river sounds. But after a recent attack on a group of tourists, the mood changed fast. Fear returned, so did silence. And one question lingered in the air: Will the tourists come back?

In Jammu and Kashmir, tourism is a lifeline. Boatmen on Dal Lake, guesthouse owners in Pahalgam, pashmina weavers in downtown Srinagar depend on travellers.

According to pre-pandemic data, tourism made up about 7 to 8 percent of the region's economy. In good years, over 10 million tourists visited. In bad years, even the locals stayed indoors.

Every violent episode chips away at that number. And every dip in tourist flow pulls more families toward financial ruin.

But what if recovery didn't depend only on roadblocks, soldiers, and PR slogans? What if healing came from Wi-Fi signals, satellite apps, and Instagram reels?

Imagine a traveller in Mumbai who wants to visit Gulmarg. He opens his phone and searches for“Is Kashmir safe right now?” The top results: outdated news articles, opinion pieces, and panic posts.

What if, instead, he finds a live dashboard: verified weather alerts, road conditions, security updates, real-time crowd maps of tourist spots?

The idea isn't futuristic. It's possible. It just hasn't been done yet.

The region could invest in a centralized“Safe Travel Kashmir” app, a place where tourists can book hotels, check safety zones, chat with local guides, even access emergency contacts.

It's not just about convenience. It's about giving people control, in a place where unpredictability is the norm.

Then there's virtual tourism. Think drone footage of snow-covered Sonamarg, narrated by a local who grew up there. Think AI-powered chatbots that answer questions in multiple languages: Is it safe to travel now? Are roads open? Where can I find a certified homestay?

These tools aren't gimmicks. They are bridges. Kashmir doesn't just need more visitors, it needs more understanding. And digital storytelling may help close the trust gap.

Local youth, too, could benefit. With basic training in cybersecurity, digital marketing, and web design, they can help tour operators build online profiles, manage booking systems, and engage with customers. This isn't just about tourism revival. It's about job creation in a place with few options.

Perception, they say, is reality. And in Kashmir, that's painfully true. A single viral video of violence can undo months of peace. But the reverse is also possible.

After the Pahalgam attack, locals rushed to help the injured. Some sheltered stranded tourists. These stories rarely make it to the front page. But they could trend, if amplified the right way.

Travel influencers, vloggers, even adventure YouTubers with millions of followers can be invited to experience Kashmir. Not just as visitors, but as storytellers.

When someone posts about sipping kehwa under the walnut trees of Kupwara, it's not just a photo. It's a signal. Come, it's safe here.

A coordinated campaign-#SafeInKashmir or #RediscoverKashmir-could push user-generated content across platforms. Think of it as grassroots diplomacy, done with reels and retweets.

Here's the catch. The more digital Kashmir becomes, the more vulnerable it is to disinformation and cyber threats.

After the Pahalgam attack, fake images, edited videos, and conspiracy theories flooded WhatsApp and Twitter (now X). Panic spread faster than facts. The IT sector needs to work with cybersecurity agencies to stop this.

Flagging fake news. Training journalists in fact-checking. Building AI tools that verify video origins. These aren't merely virtual solutions, they're frontline defenses.

Then there's data privacy. If tourists are booking online, sharing ID details, making payments, their data must be safe. Kashmir can't afford a single leak, especially when trying to rebuild trust.

And what if a tourist is in trouble?

The region needs a robust SOS system. A satellite-based emergency app built with help from defense tech partners that works even when internet is down. It should send real-time location, an alert, and call for immediate action.

Access should be secure, login-based, and monitored by trained personnel. In areas like Gurez or Bungus, that could mean the difference between life and death.

No single app or campaign can fix a place that has suffered for decades. But a coordinated effort between government agencies, tech firms, cybersecurity experts, and local communities can move the needle.

Governments can fund smart city infrastructure, build digital portals, offer training subsidies. Hospitality giants can launch tour packages with insurance, safety briefings, and 24/7 helplines. Communities can be taught to tell their own stories. Honest, local, and full of humanity.

And beneath all of this, something else needs attention. Healing.

Not just for the tourists, but for the people who stayed behind after each incident. Trauma lingers long after the cameras are gone.

IT tools can help here too: teletherapy platforms, online peace forums, cross-border dialogues.

At the end of the day, reviving Kashmir's tourism is not just about numbers. It's about dignity. About showing the world that this place, despite everything, can still welcome with open arms.

Kashmir isn't just a destination. It's a feeling. And feelings, when broken, take time to restore.

The question now is: Who will take the first step?

A Srinagar-based techie, the author can be reached at [email protected] .