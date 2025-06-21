SPAC Issues Guidelines For Public Sector Job Postings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 21 (Petra) The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) has released new regulatory guidelines for job vacancy announcements in public sector institutions, aimed at streamlining recruitment procedures and ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency in line with relevant legislation.In a statement issued Saturday, SPAC said that job requirements should avoid specifying conditions such as age, gender, academic grade, or professional experience unless justified by essential duties or binding conditions from local or international entities. Any such requirements must be documented in the institution's approved recruitment plan, with competency assessments and interviews deemed sufficient to evaluate candidates.If age is specified, the year of birth alone should be listed, without including the day and month. Standard employment requirements such as medical fitness should not be included in the job posting, as candidates will undergo medical examinations upon appointment. The guidelines also prohibit disqualifying applicants who are already employed in the public sector.Job announcements must clearly state the academic qualifications required, including whether it is a major or minor, particularly for administrative and engineering positions based on Jordan Engineers Association criteria.SPAC emphasized that applicants should not be required to submit identification documents such as national IDs or family books, as its recruitment platform is integrated with the Civil Status and Passports Department's database. Similarly, a police clearance certificate is only needed during the final hiring stage, and applicants may submit a scanned copy of their certified academic degree rather than an official hard copy.Applications must be submitted through the external recruitment platform managed by the commission, accessible via , and institutions must use the standardized vacancy announcement templates published on the same site.SPAC also mandated that shortlisted candidates be notified for interviews at least five working days in advance via phone calls and online postings. The original job posting date must be referenced in the interview invitation, and final candidates should be informed through government portals, institutional websites, phone calls, text messages, or messaging apps.