Gau Swastha Crosses 1 Lakh Cow Scans In Rural India, Revolutionizing Livestock Health With AI

Bengaluru, Karnataka – June 21, 2025

India Gau Sampurna proudly announces a major milestone-Gau Swastha, India's first AI-powered cattle health scanner, has successfully completed over 1 lakh cow scans across rural India. This breakthrough reflects the trust and impact the tool has created among dairy farmers, enabling faster, more accurate, and accessible health monitoring of their livestock.

With just one photo of the cow, Gau Swastha analyzes visible signs of illness and provides instant health insights right through WhatsApp. It eliminates the need for physical check-ups in remote areas, making quality cattle care accessible, affordable, and proactive.

This is more than just a number-it's a step towards transforming rural animal healthcare," said CEO Naveen HonneGowda from Gau Sampurna. Farmers are now identifying issues like mastitis, fever, and nutritional deficiencies in minutes, without leaving their village.

This 1 lakh scan milestone highlights the growing adoption of tech-driven solutions in Indian agriculture, especially among small and marginal farmers who previously lacked access to timely veterinary support.

Gau Swastha is part of the Gau Sampurna ecosystem, which also offers:

1. Cattle feed supplements like Dairy Fortune, Gau Dip, Immune Fortune and Trans Fortune.

2. Expert vet consultation.

3. Digital cattle trading with verified health reports

4. And continuous updates on cattle health, fertility, and nutrition

This technology is saving time, boosting productivity, and empowering even first-time farmers to manage herds. We're proud to see how Gau Swastha is transforming lives across India's dairy belt.

Now trusted by over 1 lakh farmers, Gau Sampurna continues its mission to make smart dairy farming simple, affordable, and scalable for every Indian household.

As demand for AI and digital tools in agriculture grows, Gau Sampurna reaffirms its commitment to empowering every dairy farmer with modern, reliable, and farmer-friendly technology.

Try it now: WhatsApp "Hi" to 95352 11780