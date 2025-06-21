Gau Swastha Crosses 1 Lakh Cow Scans In Rural India, Revolutionizing Livestock Health With AI
Bengaluru, Karnataka – June 21, 2025
India Gau Sampurna proudly announces a major milestone-Gau Swastha, India's first AI-powered cattle health scanner, has successfully completed over 1 lakh cow scans across rural India. This breakthrough reflects the trust and impact the tool has created among dairy farmers, enabling faster, more accurate, and accessible health monitoring of their livestock.
With just one photo of the cow, Gau Swastha analyzes visible signs of illness and provides instant health insights right through WhatsApp. It eliminates the need for physical check-ups in remote areas, making quality cattle care accessible, affordable, and proactive.
This is more than just a number-it's a step towards transforming rural animal healthcare," said CEO Naveen HonneGowda from Gau Sampurna. Farmers are now identifying issues like mastitis, fever, and nutritional deficiencies in minutes, without leaving their village.
This 1 lakh scan milestone highlights the growing adoption of tech-driven solutions in Indian agriculture, especially among small and marginal farmers who previously lacked access to timely veterinary support.
Gau Swastha is part of the Gau Sampurna ecosystem, which also offers:
1. Cattle feed supplements like Dairy Fortune, Gau Dip, Immune Fortune and Trans Fortune.
2. Expert vet consultation.
3. Digital cattle trading with verified health reports
4. And continuous updates on cattle health, fertility, and nutrition
This technology is saving time, boosting productivity, and empowering even first-time farmers to manage herds. We're proud to see how Gau Swastha is transforming lives across India's dairy belt.
Part of the Gau Sampurna ecosystem, the app also includes:
1. Expert vet chat support
2. Personalized nutrition suggestions
3. Access to certified cattle supplements like Immune Fortune and Trans Fortune
4. Verified cattle trading with health reports
Now trusted by over 1 lakh farmers, Gau Sampurna continues its mission to make smart dairy farming simple, affordable, and scalable for every Indian household.
As demand for AI and digital tools in agriculture grows, Gau Sampurna reaffirms its commitment to empowering every dairy farmer with modern, reliable, and farmer-friendly technology.
This is a game-changer for every dairy farmer in rural India. It saves time, money, and lives," said Naveen HonneGowda, Founder of Gau Sampurna.
With over 1 lakh farmers already benefiting, Gau Sampurna continues to bridge the gap between technology and grassroots dairy farming.
Try it now: WhatsApp "Hi" to 95352 11780
Legal Disclaimer:
