Stanton Optical Expands Reach With New Store In Virginia Beach, VA

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Virginia Beach, VA, on June 9th. This new addition at 1721 Laskin Rd, Ste 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide.

Convenient Eye Care for Less

“We're honored to be part of this vibrant community driven by tourism and thriving service sector,” said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.“I started Stanton Optical in 2006 because buying prescription eyewear shouldn't be complicated or expensive. Due to its large population, Norfolk is an incredible market that helps us deliver on our vision of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Perfect vision is essential to a person's quality of life and happiness, something everyone should enjoy. At Stanton Optical, our eye care specialists work hard to streamline the process, work with your budget, and make it easy to get what you need.”

Thanks to its on-site optical labs, you can walk in and get a same-day eye exam. After your exam, you can also get single-vision glasses in as fast as 30 minutes. Stanton Optical offers over-the-counter eye care solutions, accepts vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.



Our Spokes-bird

In 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool' appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy.



Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth Innovation

Stanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its network of affiliated doctors in partnership with Physicians Eyecare Group, the company has conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams. These efficiencies allow Stanton Optical to set itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses, and the very best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam.

The new location is less than 4 miles from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier and walking distance from large retail stores.

Hours of operation for the new store are:

Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm

Saturday from 9 am-6 pm

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit us at or call (757) 250-5002. The list of Norfolk locations include:

- 1153 N Military Highway, Suite B, Norfolk, VA 23502

- 7550 Granby Street, Suite 50 - B, Norfolk, VA 23505

- 12101 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23602

- 109 Volvo Parkway, suite 4, Chesapeake, VA 23320

- 1721 Laskin Rd, Ste 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 – NEW STORE



About Now Optics:

Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at