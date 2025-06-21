Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Dozens Of Drones Towards Israeli Occupation


2025-06-21 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 21 (KUNA) -- As part of the 17th and 18th phases of the Operation True Promise III, the Iranian army flew dozens of suicidal unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) into the Israeli occupation entity on Saturday.
Preliminary information show that most of drones hit their targets successfully, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency. (pickup previous)
