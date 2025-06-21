Old Doha Port Launches Mina Corniche Marina With Premium Berths, Amenities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Old Doha Port has officially launched the Mina Corniche Marina, a new marina destination located within the Mina Basin beside the picturesque Mina Hotel and Residences, offering enhanced berthing capacity for yachts up to 70 metres alongside a suite of integrated premium services.

Positioned in one of Doha's most iconic waterfront districts, the newly opened marina introduces a distinctive experience for yacht owners and guests, designed with both functionality and luxury in mind, featuring a distinctive view of Doha's iconic skyline.

The Mina Corniche Marina introduces a host of premium services, including dedicated power and water infrastructure, complimentary private parking for yacht owners.

"We're incredibly excited about this next chapter for Old Doha Port,” said Engineer Mohammad Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port. "These upgrades are not just about expanding capacity; they're about crafting exceptional experiences for our yacht owners, visitors, and partners. The new berths, and the upgraded infrastructure cater to the needs of yacht owners with supporting facilities and enhanced utility connections that enable us to serve larger vessels more efficiently and comfortably than ever before. Meanwhile, features like our floating café reflect our ambition to lead in luxury, leisure, and innovation. Our vision has always been to offer a world-class marina that evolves with the needs of its users-through creating a vibrant, inclusive space where maritime excellence meets unforgettable waterfront moments.”

The launch is closely aligned with Old Doha Port's broader mission to connect local and international communities to a lifestyle destination where maritime tourism thrives. It also reflects the port's core values of pioneering innovation and crafting exceptional experiences, establishing a new benchmark for marine hospitality in the Gulf.

Old Doha Port continues to redefine what a waterfront destination can offer, blending authentic maritime heritage with bold, forward-thinking innovation. The Port brings together expanded utility infrastructure, increased berthing capacity, and a scenic floating cafe to create a dynamic environment where leisure, lifestyle, and marine excellence meet.