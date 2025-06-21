UAE: Ajman Opens New Paid Parking Zones From Today

Starting from Saturday, June 21, new paid parking areas have opened up in Ajman. The Ajman municipality announced on X that 1,263 new paid parking spaces have been activated across key streets in the city.

The paid parking spaces are on Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Street (Garden City Towers), Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi Street (Ajman Pearl Towers), Al-Baraa bin Malik Street, and Osama bin Zaid Street.

The new parking areas have been opened as part of the department's efforts to regulate parking usage and ensure smooth traffic flow across the emirate.

Parking is free on Fridays and public holidays in Ajman. Earlier this month, parking was made free during the Eid Al Adha holidays from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Earlier this year, paid parking was implemented by the Sharjah Municipality in Al Dhaid City. From January 1, 2025, parking fees came into effect from Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 10pm.

However, parking is free on Fridays, except in certain areas where fees are applied throughout the week, including weekends and official holidays.

In Dubai, paid public parking is mainly divided into four different zones: A, B, C, D – of which premium areas have become AP, BP, CP, and DP. Premium public parking spots now cost Dh6 per hour during peak hours, between 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, across all zones, excluding weekends and public holidays.