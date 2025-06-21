Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Military Action: Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites Including Bushehr

Israeli Military Action: Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites Including Bushehr


2025-06-21 02:18:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday the military had struck nuclear sites in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz, and continued to target additional facilities.

Bushehr is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant, which sits on the Gulf coast.

Recommended For You Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi marks 80th birthday in junta jail

MENAFN21062025000049011007ID1109704513

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search