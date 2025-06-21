India Plane Crash: 215 DNA Samples Of Victims Matched, Medical Authorities Say

Medical authorities in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad have said that 215 DNA samples of the those who died in the Air India plane crash have been matched.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi told news agency ANI on Thursday that the mortal remains of 198 deceased have been handed over to their families.

"Of the 198 deceased, the mortal remains of 15 deceased have been dispatched by air and 183 by road through ambulances," Joshi said.

Air India had earlier confirmed that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, crashed shortly after takeoff , resulting in 241 fatalities out of 242 people on board. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin , is currently being treated in hospital.

According the flight manifest, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian.