India Plane Crash: 215 DNA Samples Of Victims Matched, Medical Authorities Say
Medical authorities in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad have said that 215 DNA samples of the those who died in the Air India plane crash have been matched.
Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi told news agency ANI on Thursday that the mortal remains of 198 deceased have been handed over to their families.Recommended For You Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi marks 80th birthday in junta jail
"Of the 198 deceased, the mortal remains of 15 deceased have been dispatched by air and 183 by road through ambulances," Joshi said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Air India had earlier confirmed that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, crashed shortly after takeoff , resulting in 241 fatalities out of 242 people on board. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin , is currently being treated in hospital.
According the flight manifest, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment