India Plane Crash: Pilot Clive Kunder Cremated In Mumbai

Coping with the death of a loved one, especially a family member, is unimaginable. And on Thursday, in Mumbai, in the financial capital of India, a pale of gloom descended in the Kunder household.

First Officer Clive Kunder, who lost his life in the ill-fated Air India crash last week, was cremated.

The 32-year-old Clive Kunder's last remains were flown in from Ahmedabad in the morning and was kept at his residence in Goregaon West, the western suburbs, for family, friends and others to pay their last respects.

And in a touching tribute, Air India remembered Clive's dedication and his passion for flying.

"With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder -- a young aviator full of promise, a valued colleague, and a deeply cherished member of the Air India family," the airline said in a post on X.

"Clive's quiet dedication, grace, and passion for flying earned him the admiration of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him. At his prayer and funeral service, senior leaders from Tata Group and Air India stood beside his family, friends, and loved ones - to honour his memory, share in their grief, and offer strength during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to Clive's family. In this moment of profound loss, we stand with you - in remembrance, in sorrow, and in solidarity. Clive's spirit, warmth, and legacy will always remain a part of Air India. You will be remembered. You will be missed," the flagship carrier added.

On Tuesday, the flight's captain Sumeet Sabharwal's cremation had taken place in Mumbai.

Both the pilots had a combined flying experience of 9,300 hours. Captain Sabharwal had a flying time of 8,200 hours, while Kundar had 1,100 hours.

Air India flight AI 171 bound for Gatwick, London, had just taken off from Runway 23 of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, before the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plunged into a residential area of Meghani Nagar.