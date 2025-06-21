Canadian North Resources Announces Results Of 2025 Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. (“CNRI” or“the Company,” TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 73,621,572 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 64.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (114,325,317). Election of Directors Shareholders approved the re-election of all five nominees to the Board of Directors. The directors elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed are:

Nominee % For % Withheld Lee Q. Shim 99.99% 0.00% Kaihui Yang 99.99% 0.00% Aier Wang 99.99% 0.00% Henderson Tse 99.99% 0.00% Michael Weeks 99.99% 0.00%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the reappointment of **MNP LLP**, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Auditor % For % Withheld MNP LLP 100% 0.00%

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling **Stock Option Plan**, pursuant to which the Board of Directors may allocate options to directors, officers, employees, consultants, and other service providers of the Company.

Resolution % For % Withheld Approval of Stock Option Plan 99.99% 0.00%

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased with the outcome of this year's meeting and the continued support from our shareholders. With strong participation, we remain focused on executing our strategic objectives and delivering long-term value.”

Additional information regarding the matters approved at the meeting is available in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ ( ).

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains a substantial National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate announced on March 19 2024, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79.3Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10gpt and 0.419Moz platinum at 0.19gpt; and Inferred Mineral Resources of containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, cobalt at 0.07%, 1.192Moz palladium at 1.43gpt and 0.205Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. In particular, 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with at 0.65% copper, 0.43% nickel, 0.05% cobalt, 0.97gpt palladium and 0.17gpt platinum, which provides a solid Mineral Resource base for the initial development of a potential large mine. The Mineral Resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt and a number of undefined mineralization zones and prospective areas. (Refer to“Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada (“the Technical Report”)”, prepared by SRK Consulting and Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., effective March 19, 2024, filed by the Company to SEDAR at +.com on May 3, 2024. The Technical Report has also been posted on the Company's website at .)

Qualified Person:

Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo. and Technical Advisor for Canadian North Resources, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards has reviewed the technical content of this news release and has approved its dissemination.

Further information please visit the website at ,

or contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada)

1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

Email: ...