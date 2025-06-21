Bangladeshi Mango Festival To Be Held At Souq Waqif
Doha, Qatar: Another mango festival is set to take place at Souq Waqif following the strong turnout and success of the Indian Mango Festival, which concludes today.
Souq Waqif management, in collaboration with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Qatar, announced on their social media platforms that the inaugural edition of the Bangladeshi Mango Festival will be held at the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif.
The festival will kick off on Wednesday, June 25, and will run until July 1, with daily timings from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
