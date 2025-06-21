Switzerland Among World's Most Expensive For Household Electricity
-
Italiano
it
Elettricità: Svizzera fra i paesi più cari al mondo per consumatori
Original
Read more: Elettricità: Svizzera fra i paesi più cari al mondo per consumator
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.
+ Cost-of-living crisis: only a minority of Swiss say they feel the pinch
Topping the list is Bermuda, where a kilowatt-hour costs €41.97 (CHF39.56). It's followed by Denmark (€40.62), Ireland (€39.40), Belgium (€38.20) and Germany (€38.00). In the UK, consumers pay €37.23, while in Switzerland the price isn't far behind, at €33.84.
The cheapest electricity is found in Iran: one kilowatt-hour costs the equivalent of €0.35. Sudan (€0.53), Ethiopia (€0.56) and Cuba (€0.57) also have very low tariffs by international standards.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Popular Stories More Demographics Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalities Read more: Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalitie
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment