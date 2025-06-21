Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Among World's Most Expensive For Household Electricity

2025-06-21 02:06:18
Switzerland ranks among the most expensive countries in the world for household electricity.
According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.

Topping the list is Bermuda, where a kilowatt-hour costs €41.97 (CHF39.56). It's followed by Denmark (€40.62), Ireland (€39.40), Belgium (€38.20) and Germany (€38.00). In the UK, consumers pay €37.23, while in Switzerland the price isn't far behind, at €33.84.

The cheapest electricity is found in Iran: one kilowatt-hour costs the equivalent of €0.35. Sudan (€0.53), Ethiopia (€0.56) and Cuba (€0.57) also have very low tariffs by international standards.

