Switzerland Among World's Most Expensive For Household Electricity

Italiano it Elettricità: Svizzera fra i paesi più cari al mondo per consumatori Original Read more: Elettricità: Svizzera fra i paesi più cari al mondo per consumator

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland ranks among the most expensive countries in the world for household electricity. This content was published on June 21, 2025 - 12:52 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.

+ Cost-of-living crisis: only a minority of Swiss say they feel the pinch

Topping the list is Bermuda, where a kilowatt-hour costs €41.97 (CHF39.56). It's followed by Denmark (€40.62), Ireland (€39.40), Belgium (€38.20) and Germany (€38.00). In the UK, consumers pay €37.23, while in Switzerland the price isn't far behind, at €33.84.

The cheapest electricity is found in Iran: one kilowatt-hour costs the equivalent of €0.35. Sudan (€0.53), Ethiopia (€0.56) and Cuba (€0.57) also have very low tariffs by international standards.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .

Popular Stories More Demographics Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalities Read more: Flat-hunting in Switzerland's cheapest and most expensive municipalitie